Covid cases back down

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has decreased in the past week.

The total was 1,593 compared with 1,799 in the previous seven days, a fall of 12.1 per cent. The infection rate went down from 1,251 to 1,108 per 100,000 of the population.

Cases in Henley fell from 139 to 109. The totals for areas were as follows: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 71; Nettlebed and Watlington 41; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 60; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 49; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 67; Emmer Green 63; Caversham Heights 64; Lower Caversham 84; Wargrave and Twyford East 38; and Sonning and Woodley North 67.

Across Oxfordshire the curent rate of infection is 927.4 per 100,000 people, with more than 6,400 cases reported over the last week.