Coronavirus cases falling

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire continued to fall in the past week. 

The total was 877 compared with 1,593 in the previous seven days, a decrease of 43.3 per cent.

The infection rate went down from 1,108 to 610 per 100,000 of the population.

Cases in Henley decreased from 109 to 58.

The totals for other areas were as follows: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 72; Nettlebed and Watlington 40; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 34; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 29; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 36; Emmer Green 49; Caversham Heights 74; Lower Caversham 49; Wargrave and Twyford East 43; and Sonning and Woodley North 36.

