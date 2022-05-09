Covid cases down again

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has halved in the past week.

The total was 191 compared with 388 in the previous seven days, a decrease of 51 per cent.

The infection rate went down from 269 per 100,000 of the population to 133.

Cases in Henley decreased from 22 to 16.

The totals for other areas were as follows: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 6; Nettlebed and Watlington 11; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 6; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 8; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 8; Emmer Green 18; Caversham Heights 22; Lower Caversham 18; Wargrave and Twyford East 7; and Sonning and Woodley North 20.