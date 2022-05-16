Covid cases still falling

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has continued to fall in the past week.

The total was 176 compared with 191 in the previous seven days, a decrease of 15 per cent.

The infection rate went down from 133 per 100,000 of the population to 122.

Cases in Henley fell from 16 to 13. The totals for other areas were as follows: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 18; Nettlebed and Watlington 8; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 4; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 5; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 9; Emmer Green 9; Caversham Heights 12; Lower Caversham 10; Wargrave and Twyford East 11; and Sonning and Woodley North 10.