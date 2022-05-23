Covid cases still falling

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has continued to fall in the past week.

The total was 146 compared with 176 in the previous seven days, a decrease of 30 per cent.

The infection rate went down from 122 to 102 per 100,000 of the population.

Cases in Henley fell from 13 to less than seven.

The totals for other areas were as follows: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 11; Nettlebed and Watlington six; Shiplake and Binfield Heath under three; Sonning Common and Kidmore End under three; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch seven; Emmer Green seven; Caversham Heights 13; Lower Caversham six; Wargrave and Twyford East seven; and Sonning and Woodley North four.