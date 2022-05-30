Still falling

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has continued to fall in the past week.

The total was 126 compared with 146 in the previous seven days, a decrease of 19 per cent.

The infection rate went down from 102 per 100,000 of the population to 88.

Cases in Henley remained less than seven.

The totals for other areas were as follows: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford, six; Nettlebed and Watlington, under three; Shiplake and Binfield Heath, under three; Sonning Common and Kidmore End, three; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch, 10; Emmer Green, six; Caversham Heights, four; Lower Caversham, 13; Wargrave and Twyford East, four; and Sonning and Woodley North, seven.