Covid cases back on rise

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has risen for the first time in months.

The total was 196 compared with 108 in the previous seven days, an increase of 79.8 per cent.

The infection rate went up from 75 per 100,000 of the population to 136.

Cases in Henley rose from seven to 15.

The totals for other areas were as follows: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford, 10; Nettlebed and Watlington, three; Shiplake and Binfield Heath, seven; Sonning Common and Kidmore End, eight; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch, seven; Emmer Green, 12; Caversham Heights, 17; Lower Caversham, 12; Wargrave and Twyford East, five; and Sonning and Woodley North, 17.