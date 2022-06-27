Covid rise continues

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has continued to rise over the past week.

The total was 284 compared with 196 in the previous seven days, an increase of 44.2 per cent.

The infection rate went up from 136 per 100,000 of the population to 198.

Cases in Henley rose from 15 to 21. The totals for other areas were as follows: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford, 10; Nettlebed and Watlington, 14; Shiplake and Binfield Heath, eight; Sonning Common and Kidmore End, 21; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch, 14; Emmer Green, 13; Caversham Heights, 16; Lower Caversham, 10; Wargrave and Twyford East, 10; and Sonning and Woodley North, 14.