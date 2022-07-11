Monday, 11 July 2022

Still going up

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has risen for the fourth week running.

As of Friday, the total was 402 compared with 310 in the previous seven days, an increase of 29.7 per cent. The infection rate went up from 198 per 100,000 of the population to 280.

Cases in Henley rose from 21 to 33. The totals for other areas were: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 21; Nettlebed and Watlington 10; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 18; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 22; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 26; Emmer Green 18; Caversham Heights, 23.

