Monday, 18 July 2022

Covid cases

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has continued to rise.

The total in the last week was 448 compared with 383 in the previous seven days, an increase of 17 per cent.

The case rate rose from 266.4 per 100,000 of the population to 311.6.

Cases in Henley rose from 26 to 31.

