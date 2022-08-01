Down again

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has fallen for the first time in more than a month.

As of July 15, the total was 406 compared with 568 in the previous seven days, a decrease of 29.7 per cent. The infection rate fell from 395 per 100,000 of the population to 282.4. Cases in Henley dropped from 37 to 31.

The totals for other areas were: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 13; Nettlebed and Watlington 11; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 17; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 15; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 18; Emmer Green 32; Caversham Heights 20; Lower Caversham 34; Wargrave and Twyford East 14; Sonning and Woodley North 18.