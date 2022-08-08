Tuesday, 09 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Covid fall

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has continued to fall.

The total for last week was 241 compared with 406 in the previous seven days, a decrease of 41.1 per cent.

The infection rate fell from 282.4 per 100,000 of the population to 167.6.

Cases in Henley dropped from 31 to 19. The totals for other areas were: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 16; Nettlebed and Watlington 7; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 8; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 8; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 15; Emmer Green 16; Caversham Heights 25; Wargrave and Twyford 14.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33