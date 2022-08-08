Covid fall

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has continued to fall.

The total for last week was 241 compared with 406 in the previous seven days, a decrease of 41.1 per cent.

The infection rate fell from 282.4 per 100,000 of the population to 167.6.

Cases in Henley dropped from 31 to 19. The totals for other areas were: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 16; Nettlebed and Watlington 7; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 8; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 8; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 15; Emmer Green 16; Caversham Heights 25; Wargrave and Twyford 14.