Monday, 22 August 2022

22 August 2022

Covid cases down again

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has dropped for the fourth week running.

The total for last week was 117 compared with 133 in the previous seven days, a decrease of 20.9 per cent.

The infection rate fell from 102.2 per 100,000 of the population to 81.4.

Cases in Henley went from 20 to 11. Totals for other areas were: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 4; Nettlebed and Watlington 3; Shiplake and Binfield Heath under 3; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 11; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 6; Emmer Green 3; Caversham Heights 7; Wargrave and Twyford 6; and Sonning and Woodley North 6.

