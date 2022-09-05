Down again

Boy, 13, paddles length of Thames in eight days
A BOY travelled the length of the River Thames on ... [more]
Monday, 05 September 2022
THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has fallen for the sixth week running.
The total for last week was 62 compared with 102 in the previous seven days, a decrease of 39.2 per cent.
The infection rate fell from 69 per 100,000 of the population to 43.
Cases in Henley went from 11 to less than six.
05 September 2022
More News:
A BOY travelled the length of the River Thames on ... [more]
POLL: Have your say