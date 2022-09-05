Monday, 05 September 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

05 September 2022

Down again

Down again

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has fallen for the sixth week running.

The total for last week was 62 compared with 102 in the previous seven days, a decrease of 39.2 per cent.

The infection rate fell from 69 per 100,000 of the population to 43.

Cases in Henley went from 11 to less than six.

05 September 2022

More News:

Keep active

ACTIVE Leaders will hold the last of its summer ... [more]

 

Pottery sale

A POTTERY sale will be held in Sonning Common ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33