Monday, 12 September 2022

12 September 2022

Cases down

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has fallen again.

The total for last week was 48 compared with 62 in the previous seven days, a decrease of 23 per cent.

The infection rate fell from 43 per 100,000 of the population to 33.

Cases in Henley fell from less than six to less than five.

12 September 2022

