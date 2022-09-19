Covid cases on the rise

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has risen after seven consecutive weeks of falls.

The total for last week was 60 compared with 48 in the previous seven days, an increase of 25 per cent. The infection rate rose from 33 per 100,000 of the population to 41.7.

Cases in Henley remained at less than five.

Totals for other areas were: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford four; Nettlebed and Watlington, Shiplake and Binfield Heath, Sonning Common and Kidmore End and Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch all less than three.