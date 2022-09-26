Monday, 26 September 2022

Cases go back down

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has dropped again after a brief rise.

The total for last week was 58 compared with 60 in the previous seven days, a decrease of 3.3 per cent.

The infection rate dropped from 42 per 100,000 of the population to 40.

Cases in Henley remained at less than five, while Nettlebed and Watlington, Shiplake and Binfield Heath, and Sonning Common and Kidmore End all had less than three.

Totals for other areas were as follows: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford seven; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch three; Caversham Heights eight; Lower Caversham three; Emmer Green three; Sonning and Woodley North six; and Twyford West and Charvil four.

