Monday, 03 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

03 October 2022

Cases back up

Cases back up

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has risen again.

The total for last week was 73 compared with 58 in the previous seven days, an increase of 25.9 per cent. Cases in Henley remained at less than five.

The infection rate increased from 40 per 100,000 of the population to 50.8. There was also a rise two weeks ago after seven consecutive weeks of falls.

03 October 2022

More News:

PO hours cut

PO hours cut

SONNING Common post office is now closed on ... [more]

 
Pub re-opens

Pub re-opens

THE Bird in Hand in Sonning Common will re-open ... [more]

 

Brunch day

A HARVEST festival will be held at St Mary’s ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33