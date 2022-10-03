Cases back up

PO hours cut
SONNING Common post office is now closed on ... [more]
Monday, 03 October 2022
THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has risen again.
The total for last week was 73 compared with 58 in the previous seven days, an increase of 25.9 per cent. Cases in Henley remained at less than five.
The infection rate increased from 40 per 100,000 of the population to 50.8. There was also a rise two weeks ago after seven consecutive weeks of falls.
03 October 2022
