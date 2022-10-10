Covid rise

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has risen again.

The total for last week was 124 compared with 73 in the previous seven days, an increase of 69.9 per cent.

The infection rate rose from 50.8 per 100,000 of the population to 86.2.

Cases in Henley were at six. Totals for other areas were: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 6; Nettlebed and Watlington 6; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 4; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 3; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 5.