Cases on rise

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has risen again.

The total for last week was 145 compared with 124 in the previous seven days, an increase of 16.9 per cent.

The infection rate rose from 86.2 per 100,000 of the population to 100.8.

Cases in Henley were at eight. Totals for other areas were: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 3; Nettlebed and Watlington 5; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 5; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 4; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 7.