Still rising

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has risen again.

The total for last week was 172 compared with 145 in the previous seven days, an increase of 16.2 per cent.

The infection rate rose from 100.8 per 100,000 of the population to 119.6.

Cases in Henley were eight. Totals for other areas were: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 8; Nettlebed and Watlington 7; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 3; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 8; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 9.