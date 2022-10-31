Covid cases

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has risen again.

The total for last week was 180 compared with 172 in the previous seven days, an increase of 3.4 per cent.

The infection rate rose from 119.6 per 100,000 of the population to 125.2.

Cases in Henley were 16. Totals for other areas were: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 11; Nettlebed and Watlington 12; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 3; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 5; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 9.