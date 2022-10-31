Monday, 31 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

31 October 2022

Covid cases

Covid cases

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has risen again.

 The total for last week was 180 compared with 172 in the previous seven days, an increase of 3.4 per cent.

 The infection rate rose from 119.6 per 100,000 of the population to 125.2.

 Cases in Henley were 16. Totals for other areas were: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 11; Nettlebed and Watlington 12; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 3; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 5; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 9.

31 October 2022

More News:

Festive tribute

A LARGE display celebrating Ukrainian traditions ... [more]

 

Clothes plea

A SECOND-HAND clothes collection will be held at ... [more]

 

Light party

A PARTY for primary school age children will be ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33