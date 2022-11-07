Down again

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has fallen after seven consecutive weeks of rises.

The total for last week was 142 compared with 180 in the previous seven days, a decrease of 21.1 per cent.

The infection rate fell from 125.2 per 100,000 of the population to 98.8.

Cases in Henley were 7. Totals for other areas were: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 9; Nettlebed and Watlington 3; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 3; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 5; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 4.