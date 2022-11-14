Cases falling

Thank you, you’re my superhero
A SINGER has received a new kidney from an old ... [more]
Monday, 14 November 2022
THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has fallen again.
The total for last week was 91 compared with 142 in the previous seven days, a decrease of 37.2 per cent.
The infection rate fell from 98.8 per 100,000 of the population to 63.3.
Cases in Henley were 8. Totals for other areas were: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 4; Nettlebed and Watlington 6; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 3; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 3; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 5.
14 November 2022
More News:
A WOMAN has been recognised for her outstanding ... [more]
TRIBUTES have been paid to a well-known ... [more]
POLL: Have your say