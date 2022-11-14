Monday, 14 November 2022

14 November 2022

Cases falling

Cases falling

THE number of coronavirus cases in South Oxfordshire has fallen again.

The total for last week was 91 compared with 142 in the previous seven days, a decrease of 37.2 per cent.

The infection rate fell from 98.8 per 100,000 of the population to 63.3.

Cases in Henley were 8. Totals for other areas were: Benson and Crowmarsh Gifford 4; Nettlebed and Watlington 6; Shiplake and Binfield Heath 3; Sonning Common and Kidmore End 3; Goring, Woodcote and Whitchurch 5.

