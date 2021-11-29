Henley Ladies Probus Club

AS our latest meeting was on November 11, our president asked members to observe a minute’s silence beforehand.

We had a good turnout and after apologies were given, it was straight over to our speaker, John Brearly, whose subject was “The Great Exhibition of 1851”.

This was opened in Hyde Park on May 1, 1851 by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, who designed it (apparently the paint was still drying as the opening ceremony took place).

It took 10 months to build, using 4,500 tons of steel and more than 300,000 panes of glass at a cost of £170,000 (the equivalent of £15 million today).

It had a fairly short life in Hyde Park (15 months) before it was taken down, moved and rebuilt in Sydenham, where it later became known as the Crystal Palace. Altogether a fascinating talk.

We are always pleased to welcome new members. For more information, call the club secretary Barbara Baxendale on 0118 972 3744 or email her at barbara@

baxendale.myzen.co.uk

Barbara Baxendale