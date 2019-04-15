Mother wins competition to mark World Book Day

ZOE ENGLAND, from Sonning Common, won a Kindle Paperwhite in a competition launched by The Henley College to commemorate World Book Day.

Entrants had to choose their favourite book and post on the college’s social media channels. The winning entry was Wonder by R J Palacio.

Mrs England said: “I am absolutely amazed as I never win anything! This is so useful for my younger daughter Sophie as she has dyslexia — the Paperwhite is perfect for her and helps her with reading”

Her elder daughter Amelia is currently at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common studying her GCSEs and has been offered a place at the college to study A-level dance, psychology and English literature in September.

Mrs England said: “We chose The Henley College as it offers a good combination of subjects, the main reason being the dance which is excellent. We’ve also visited a few times and enjoy the comfortable atmosphere”

She and Sophie are pictured with college principal Satwant Deol and head of faculty Tristan Arnison.

The college is to hold an information evening on Tuesday, April 30 from 5.30pm to 8pm.