College students do the business for ‘dragons’

BUSINESS students at The Henley College took part in an enterprise event.

They had to pitch business ideas to a panel of professionals, including a partner in a HR consulting firm, a management consultant and the founder of an energy bar company.

The students were divided into groups called Fresherz, Style Me App, SmootheCo, Unitrition and Confectionz.

Each group pitched a full business plan which included market research, human resource strategy, financial planning and legal aspects.

Magdalena Gabriah, of the Forte Training Company said: “The room was full of potential. I loved the presentations and the business plans, which were very well researched and presented.

“Considering that these students are 20 to 30 years younger than us, ‘the dragons’, I see a very bright future for them if they persevere at pursuing their goals and ambitions.

“Well done to the college for so well equipping their students for not only university but also life.”

Business lecturer Sarah Price said: “The student feedback was excellent. Each of them felt that they had benefited and learned from the experience while being significantly challenged.”