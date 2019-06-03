Course patron

Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Monday, 03 June 2019
WRITER and broadcaster Natalie Haynes has agreed to become a patron of the classics and ancient history department at The Henley College.
She will visit the college on Tuesday, July 9 to give a lecture in Rotherfield Hall.
The event will be open to the public with free tickets available at www.henleycol.
ac.uk/events/natalie-haynes-guest-speaker
03 June 2019
More News:
Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Children get the giggles for Shakespeare production
CHILDREN in Wargrave will perform a shortened ... [more]
POLL: Have your say