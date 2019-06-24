Monday, 24 June 2019

Students learn how to do the business

STUDENTS from The Henley College took part in two enterprise events, funded by a donation from the Tony Lane Foundation, the late former Mayor of Henley.

Aimed at developing entrepreneurial skills, the events at Henley town hall were hosted by young business enterprise company UNLOC and supported by staff.

UNLOC managing director Hayden Taylor, who started his business at age 16, said: “Our aim is to support businesses in education and share our experiences. Giving these guys the opportunity to bring their business courses to life with the creative freedom that comes with that helps them to explore the opportunities that exist for them in terms of self-employment.”

Business teacher Sarah Webb said: “This workshop demonstrates that the students are really developing their independent thinking and are able to work collaboratively. It’s great to see them coming up with some really amazing and unique ideas.”

The foundation’s donation also paid for new Apple Mac suite at the college.

