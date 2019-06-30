MP helps college with apprentice prorgamme

JOHN HOWELL is helping The Henley College to improve its apprenticeship programme.

The Henley MP hosted an event at the college at which companies discussed ways to create new opportunities for its students.

These would complement the college’s existing offering in subjects such as childcare, business administration and teaching and learning support.

The speakers included Nick Sadler, of Goldfinch Studios, Jo Bright of Volvo, and Dr Julian Brinsford, head of faculty at the college.

Mr Howell said: “I spoke of the richness of the apprenticeship scene in the constituency. The college can offer a fantastic array of apprenticeships which provide a real opportunity to school leavers. I would like to see apprenticeships and going to University viewed in equal terms.”

Picture are, left to right, John Howell, Shirley Woodcock, head of apprenticeship and training, Henley College, Nick Sadler and Satwant Deol, principal and chief executive.