Monday, 01 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

MP helps college with apprentice prorgamme

MP helps college with apprentice prorgamme

JOHN HOWELL is helping The Henley College to improve its apprenticeship programme.

The Henley MP hosted an event at the college at which companies discussed ways to create new opportunities for its students.

These would complement the college’s existing offering in subjects such as childcare, business administration and teaching and learning support.

The speakers included Nick Sadler, of Goldfinch Studios, Jo Bright of Volvo, and Dr Julian Brinsford, head of faculty at the college.

Mr Howell said: “I spoke of the richness of the apprenticeship scene in the constituency. The college can offer a fantastic array of apprenticeships which provide a real opportunity to school leavers. I would like to see apprenticeships and going to University viewed in equal terms.”

Picture are, left to right, John Howell, Shirley Woodcock, head of apprenticeship and training, Henley College, Nick Sadler and Satwant Deol, principal and chief executive.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33