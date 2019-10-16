Former deputy principal honoured through new college hub

A HUB designed to enhance career opportunities for students has opened at The Henley College.

The Cuthbert Suite was unveiled by college principal Satwant Deol on Tuesday morning, along with Penny Cuthbert, whose husband worked at the college for more than 30 years.

Simon Cuthbert, the former deputy principal, spent his entire professional career in Henley, but died following a short battle with cancer in May at the age of 54.

The aim of the hub is to prepare students for future careers by making them more employable.

Staff described the opening of the new £1 million digital skills and enterprise hub as “a very fitting legacy” to Mr Cuthbert.

His wife, who is the vicar at St John's Church in Caversham, was invited to speak about her husband's passion for the college before leading a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Deanfield campus.

She said: “My boys and I are really deeply moved and proud of what this would have meant to Simon. It is almost a year to the day that Simon came home from work feeling unwell.

“We still can't quite believe he has gone, but we are so grateful to everyone for the compassion and love they showed us.

“He loved The Henley College. The reason he stayed here for so long was because he felt like it was a family.

“It is lovely that his memory has been honoured in this way. Everything that he did was for the students. He wanted to enable them to flourish and help them fulfil their potential.”

Mrs Cuthbert was presented with a book of condolences, with messages and pictures from staff and students, by the principal.

