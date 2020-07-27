School will stay and expand for time being
GORING Primary School has committed to expanding ... [more]
Monday, 27 July 2020
HOST families are being sought by the Henley College as part of an elite sports programme.
They would be housing 16 to 18-year-old male students on a term-time basis in the upcoming academic year.
If you are interested in finding out more information, email gweb@henleycol
.ac.uk or fphe@henleycol.ac.uk
27 July 2020
Play equipment off-limits as council say rules ‘unclear’
PLAY equipment in Goring will remain off-limits ... [more]
