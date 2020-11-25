Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

College’s new £1m media suite ‘like Google offices’

College’s new £1m media suite ‘like Google offices’

A NEW £1 million media suite has been unveiled at The Henley College.

It is equipped with 50 new Apple Mac computers with the latest media software and has new seating areas, including two booths where students can connect their laptops to a television screen for group project.

The suite can also be divided into two classrooms. It was officially opened at a virtual ceremony on Tuesday attended by more than 30 people, including college staff and governors and representatives of the Oxfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership, which provided match funding.

Sarah Wilson, who teaches the creative media production course at the college, started the event with a tour of the new facilities.

She said: “It’s a beautiful space and has really helped our students. It’s more than just a classroom where students can learn, it shows them what it’s like to work in a big office space. I am really proud.”

Dr Trevor Watkins, the college’s chairman of corporation, said: “The media suite has worked well and students and staff are really impressed with the facilities which are helping students with their studies and their work lives after they leave the college.” Principal Satwant Deol thanked the enterprise partnership for the investment and said: “It has really transformed our creative performance hub.

“These state-of-the-art facilities look like the Google offices. We’ve had more students in there than ever before.”

Ms Wilson cut a ribbon while students let off party poppers.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33