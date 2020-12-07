Monday, 07 December 2020

College given award for marketing

STAFF at The Henley College have been honoured for their strength in marketing.

The college achieved silver in the communications campaign category at the National FE Awards. Winners were revealed during a virtual event and the college was also highly commended for its new prospectus.

Rhian Mason, head of marketing, said: “My colleagues and I have worked extremely hard in an unprecedented year to deliver our marketing strategy, including a communications campaign and new prospectus that has succeeded in a year-on-year enrolment increase of more than 12 per cent.

“We are immensely proud to work at the college with amazing colleagues and students. We witness inspirational achievements across the college every day and are honoured to play a part in promoting the talent and abilities of our young people.”

