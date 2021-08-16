New college chairman

THE Henley College has appointed a new chairman of governors.

Mike Ashton, from Buckinghamshire, is managing director of ABCG, a training and consulting company.

His commercial experience includes senior roles with Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson and Hilton International, where he was senior vice-president and a member of the board for nearly 10 years. Mr Ashton said: “I’m looking forward to becoming part of an outstanding team and contributing to the continuing success and proud heritage of the college.

“The sense of unity and passionate commitment to delivering a rich and rewarding student experience is inspiring and can be seen in every aspect of college life.”