New college chairman

THE Henley College has appointed a new chairman of governors.
Mike Ashton, from Buckinghamshire, is managing director of ABCG, a training and consulting company.
His commercial experience includes senior roles with Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson and Hilton International, where he was senior vice-president and a member of the board for nearly 10 years. Mr Ashton said: “I’m looking forward to becoming part of an outstanding team and contributing to the continuing success and proud heritage of the college.
“The sense of unity and passionate commitment to delivering a rich and rewarding student experience is inspiring and can be seen in every aspect of college life.”
