New course

THE Henley College is now offering adult learners the opportunity to study for an AAT Level 2 foundation certificate in book-keeping.

Working in partnership with Mindful Education, the qualification will be taught online and in-person to fit in and around work and other commitments.

The course starts on October 11 and will run for 15 weeks, with in-person classes taking place at the college every other Monday from 5.30pm-8.30pm. The cost is £150.