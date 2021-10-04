New course

Wargrave Local History Society
IN September, the Wargrave Local History Society ... [more]
Monday, 04 October 2021
THE Henley College is now offering adult learners the opportunity to study for an AAT Level 2 foundation certificate in book-keeping.
Working in partnership with Mindful Education, the qualification will be taught online and in-person to fit in and around work and other commitments.
The course starts on October 11 and will run for 15 weeks, with in-person classes taking place at the college every other Monday from 5.30pm-8.30pm. The cost is £150.
04 October 2021
