College award

THE marketing team at The Henley College won four awards at the FE First Awards.

Robyn Vitty, Rhian Mason and Sara Lovejoy were awarded gold in the events management and targeted recruitment campaign categories and silver in the prospectus and communications campaign categories as well as being highly commended for marketing team of the year.

The awards, hosted by the College Marketing Network, celebrate the work of college marketing departments nationwide.

