Festive and funny film

FOUR students at The Henley College were runners-up in a film-making competition.

The creative media production students were given 72 hours to write, shoot and edit a five-minute Christmas film.

The only stipulations were that they had to include a present box and the line “What’s in the box?”

Finlay Bell, from Henley, Toby Griffin from Chinnor, and Matthew Simpson and Amit Pangali, from Maidenhead, shot and starred in their film, which was called Nineteen.

It was about Christmas morning gift-giving that takes a suspenseful and comic turn when a mystery gift is found under the tree.

Entries were judged by a panel from Plymouth College of Art, which praised the Henley students for their use of “humour, performance and technical craft which helped create a high- quality narrative”.

The judges also commended the trio’s editing and shot choices, which they said “helped to create a good sense of comic timing”.

