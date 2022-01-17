Big gift for college

THE Henley College has been gifted a 3D printer by Origin, a manufacturer of bespoke aluminium bi-folding doors and windows, based in High Wycombe.

The printer has a laser that allows it to print fine detail, which will enable students to create a wide range of products as part of their coursework.

Engineering teacher Noel Wood said: “Additive manufacturing is currently suffering from a skills shortage and this has been one of the barriers to its wider adoption.

“Origin are helping us to fill this gap, allowing students to have a wider understanding of AM technologies and the skills needed to use them.”

Student Antoni Kaminski said: “We think this printer is pretty cool. I hope to have a career in either architectural engineering or robotics, so feel this would really enhance my learning.”

Victoria Brocklesby, chief operating officer of Origin, officially presented the printer to the college and said: “We hope that this donation will help students further their education and achieve their goals.”

College principal and chief executive Satwant Deol said: “We are ambitious for our engineering students and have growth plans in place to meet the skills demand from employers.

“We are immensely grateful to have received this 3D printer from Origin.”

Pictured with the students are, left to right, Victoria Brocklesby, Satwant Deol and Noel Wood