Indulging at festival

Wildflower mural welcomes judges
A COLOURFUL new mural at the village station ... [more]
Monday, 29 July 2019
TOWN councillor Will Hamilton has developed a reputation for fitness.
In April, he raised £5,000 for the Chiltern Centre in Henley after running the London Marathon in five hours and 45 minutes.
However fellow Tory councillor Laurence Plant couldn’t resist joking when he saw him eating a burger at the Henley Festival.
Cllr Hamilton saw the funny side and told him to get his own.
