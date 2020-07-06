Extra tickets for festival’s car park party

MORE tickets for Henley Festival’s new “drive-in” event have been made available.

The organisers have released a few extras for all three nights of the Car Park Party, which had sold out.

There will be comedy, theatre and karaoke on offer at the event, which will be held on Lion Meadow from Thursday to Saturday, July 9 to 11, when the Henley Festival would have been taking place.

All the entertainment can be enjoyed from your car.

The first two nights will feature comedy, in association with the Comedy Store, and will be introduced by award-winning compere Stephen Grant. The comedians will be Dane Baptiste, Hal Cruttenden, Christian Reilly and Suzi Ruffell.

The final evening will feature a karaoke singalong with a live band playing popular tunes on the themes of A Night at the Musicals and Back to the Eighties.

There are two “sittings” each night from 6pm to 7.30pm and from 9.15 to 10.45pm.

As there are limited numbers available, the tickets will be sold on a first come basis. If you would like one of the extra tickets (£35), email info@henley-festival.co.uk saying which evening and time you would like.

The Car Park Party, organised by Coalition Agency, will follow social distancing guidelines and there will be a traffic management system in place to keep vehicles apart.

Tickets will be scanned through the windows, which means there is no need for contact. Food and drink will be available at the venue for those who do not bring their own. Toilet facilities will be provided, with social distancing measures in place and hand sanitiser available.

For more information, visit carparkparty.com