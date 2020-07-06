Pianist promises short and sweet performance online

CLASSICAL pianist Hao Zi Yoh says that she will miss the applause of the audience most when she performs at the first ever virtual Henley Festival.

The award-winning Malaysian musician will perform on Sunday, July 12, which would have been the final night of this year’s event before it was cancelled due the coronavirus pandemic.

Hao Zi’s appearance forms part of the festival’s “Digital Edition”, which also features pop star Will Young and soul singer Beverley Knight. Comedian Rory Bremner will be interviewed by cricket commentator David Gower during the two-hour programme, which starts at 7.30pm.

Hao Zi’s opening set will include Liebesleid (Love’s Sorrow) by Rachmaninoff and Kreisler and Chopin’s Nocturne Op 62 No 1 in B major.

The 25-year-old says: “Libesleid is a transcription by Rachmaninoff that was originally written by Kreisler for violin and has lots of embellishments with lots of running notes going up and down.

“It is more robust than Chopin’s piece, which is one of his later works that I find quite moving.

“Both pieces are romantic but they are very different and accessible for an audience. They are short, which I think suits a digital audience — you don’t want them to get tired. I really like the pieces and I hope they like them.”

Hao Zi, who lives in London, has already performed one online concert during lockdown and found it a strange experience.

She says: “I did a charity concert in May which was actually quite fun but it is really different because you miss the applause. It is really strange not having that feedback.

“In concerts you do feed off of your audience — even when you hear people sigh or cough — as it adds to the atmosphere. I feel very different playing alone to a computer but, in a strange way, you know they [the audience] are there, just really far away.

“During the charity concert people could comment underneath while I was playing but then at the end people were asking for an encore and I just walked off!”

Since the Government introduced the lockdown in late March, Hao Zi has had concerts cancelled and competitions postponed as well as practice rooms being closed.

She says: “Prior to the lockdown we had an upright piano in the house but luckily, just before it happened, my boyfriend moved in and brought his baby grand piano into the house so we have both been able to play — I am hoping that it stays here.

“Right in the beginning we were worried about it disturbing the neighbours as we live in a shared house but thankfully our landlady likes classical music.

“I do get really self-conscious in this practice situation — Prokofiev, for example, is quite loud. People think practice sessions are beautiful and wonderful but you do tend to go over things over and over again.”

Hao Zi began her music studies at age three and by the age of 12 she had performed at Carnegie Hall as a gold medallist at the Bradshaw and Buono International Piano Competition. She has gone on to win some of the world’s most important piano prizes, including Enschede, RNCM James Mottram and Concurso Internacional De Piano RC Ramon Llull.

She has also participated in creative outreach projects led by the Open Academy for children and elderly with dementia, performing as part of Music for Moment Concerts at Wigmore Hall and created a soundscape for the award-

winning book The Bear and the Piano.

She has performed in venues such as the Southbank Royal Festival Hall, Salle Cortot, Steinway Hall London, St Martin-in-the-Fields, Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (Malaysia) and Teatro Quirino (Italy) and appeared as a soloist at festivals around Europe, America, China, Japan and Malaysia.

Hao Zi says: “I am the youngest child in the family with two older siblings who already knew how to play the piano. I was always trying out the keys and followed in their footsteps.

“We had a piano by the door and whenever I got in from playing in the garden or back from school I would put my bag down and play and it grew from there.”

She hopes to play more actual concerts, including at the Henley Festival proper, once the coronavirus pandemic is over. Hao Zi says: “We don’t yet know how social distancing will work once concert venues are allowed to re-open and many performers have been asked to perform at empty venues and broadcast it just to be able to share the music.

“That, for me, is the main thing and is the reason that I play the piano. It is really wonderful to be able to do that.

“I am hoping that in the future I will be able to do more and more concerts but I have a few more years to do more competitions around the world, too. I think that, in the end, I want to be a teacher and share my love of music.

“But I would hope to perform at the Henley Festival one day — that would be very exciting.”

The festival announced in April that this year’s five-day black-tie event would be postponed in its entirety until July next year because of covid-19.

The entire line-up, including headliners James Blunt, Madness, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge appearing in Disco Classical and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will perform next year.

Tickets bought for this year’s festival will be valid for 2021.

Tickets for the Digital Edition cost from £10.10 each and are available at henley-festival.co.uk