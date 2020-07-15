The ‘Pretend-ley’ Festival

THOUSANDS people logged to watch this year’s online version of the Henley Festival.

The real-world event, which would have taken place on the royal regatta site between Wednesday and Sunday last week, was postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus outbreak so a special “digital edition” was arranged in its place.

The two-hour broadcast at 7.30pm on Sunday was headlined by soul singer Beverley Knight and also included performances by pop star Will Young, who appeared at the festival in 2016, jazz musician Joe Stilgoe and classical pianist Hao Zi Yoh.

It was presented by cricket commentator and former England captain David Gower, who conducted an interview with comedian and impressionist Rory Bremner. It also included short video greetings from artists who were due to perform and will instead return next year.

The programme, filmed at the Hurley House Hotel, opened with a montage of shots from previous festivals and a welcome speech by “Boris Johnson”.

The Prime Minister, who bore a striking resemblance to Bremner, introduced himself as “Captain Corona” and told viewers: “There could be no greater symbol of the survival and tremendous energy of Henley than the festival itself. It’s a remarkable achievement.

“When I heard the festival was going to be virtually impossible to run, I thought ‘no, no, no – it’s going to be ‘virtually’ possible as we can do it through the wonders of science.”

Gower encouraged viewers to take photos of themselves enjoying the night and email them in, with prizes going to the best entry.

He said: “I’m afraid you still have to provide drinks and snacks so if you’ve got a bottle of champagne out, then great. If you’ve put a suit and tie on, even better. Hopefully you haven’t had to furlough the butler and he’s there to serve you all.”

Young gave a short welcome before performing with his seven-piece band, each of whom played or sang in a separate room to comply with social distancing guidelines.

His set spanned his two-decade career, comprising Love Revolution, I Just Want A Lover, We Feel Joy and his jazzy re-arrangement of Light My Fire by The Doors, which topped the UK charts in 2002.

Comedian Milton Jones then gave a short message about the postponement, saying: “I’m used to adversity. I remember my mum telling me ‘you can eat the leftovers in the fridge’ — I nearly froze to death.

“My wife and I recently drove to an orchard in Somerset and stood there for 20 minutes. It wasn’t quite the ‘Apple watch’ she wanted for her birthday.”

Madness frontman Suggs, who was due to return after headlining in 2013 and gatecrashing Sting’s show the year beforehand, said he couldn’t wait to be back.

He said: “One of the happiest memories of my life was when I spontaneously jumped on stage with Sting — he wasn’t too pleased but I think we got over that. It got us a gig and I wish we were there but in the words of the great Greek philosopher Arnold Schwarzenegger, we’ll be back.”

Yoh, who was born in Malaysia and has been playing since she was three, played Rachmaninov’s arrangement of Liebeslied by Fritz Kriesler and Chopin’s Ballade No 3 in A flat major.

Bremner then discussed the challenges of satirising politicians in the populist age and told Gower that cricket laid the foundations for his career.

In a jab at the Prime Minister’s adviser Dominic Cummings, who was accused of breaching lockdown rules by driving to Durham at the height of the crisis, he said: “This is the furthest I’ve travelled since it started — I did actually think about driving to Barnard Castle to check my eyesight.”

“I feel like we’re living in a box set [of a TV show]. Series one would end with the Brexit referendum — you imagine it being like The Producers, where the characters discover their musical Springtime for Hitler is a huge hit when they thought it was going to be a glorious failure.

“Even the phrase ‘Prime Minister Boris Johnson’ does my head in. It’s like ‘social worker Jacob Rees-Mogg’ or ‘maths teacher Diane Abbott’.”

He impersonated American president Donald Trump, saying: “David… we’ve known each other a long time now and played a lot of cricket together — people don’t know this. I’m a great cricketer and I’ve played with W G Grace and Compton. I surround myself with positive people — my valet and my daughter’s personal assistant both tested positive. A lot of positive people.”

Bremner said: “You couldn’t make this stuff up. Tom Lehrer said satire was obsolete when Kissinger won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1976 and we’ve had our moments, like Tony Blair being appointed Middle East peace envoy, but now Trump has arisen.

“If a Martian said ‘take me to your leader’ you’d be a bit embarrassed and ask ‘are you sure?’. President Trump acts like a cat arriving at Crufts and saying ‘so I’m not a dog? I’m here now, it’s your problem’.

“We’re seeing a dismantling of the old post-war order by these ‘strong men’ politicians. My job is to make people laugh and make sense of things, but also make nonsense of them.”

Welsh soprano Katherine Jenkins, who previously headlined in 2009 and 2012, told viewers: “I just want to say how much I’m missing the Henley Festival this year. Some of my favourite memories are from the festival and I look forward to coming back soon. Sending you lots of love, stay safe and stay well.”

Dance-pop singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor said: “Hello to all the people I would have performed for this year. I’m sitting in my garden but I just know we’d have been having a lovely, lovely time in Henley and I miss my live gigs. I wish you all well and next time we’ll have to make it extra special.”

Stilgoe performed two songs including a medley picked by the production crew on the day. He opened an envelope containing a list of previous headliners’ songs in incongruous styles.

He had to play Karma Chameleon by Culture Club as a Bach composition, Burt Bacharach’s What The World Needs Now as a heavy metal number, a ragtime arrangement of Every Breath You Take by The Police, a Motown version of Shirley Bassey’s Diamonds Are Forever and Crocodile Rock by Sir Elton John as a Viennese waltz.

Stilgoe accomplished this without error, occasionally altering lyrics for comic effect, then finished with a cover of What’s Up by Four Non-Blondes. Holding up his instructions afterwards, he said: “That’s something I’ll never do again. I suppose we should auction this for tuppence.”

Comedian Jo Caulfield told the audience: “I’m so sorry that I’m not going to be with you tonight. There’s no way I’d go to a festival in this state but next year I’ll have had my roots done and my hair cut so it’ll be able to go ahead.” Fellow comic Kirsty Newton then played a short song celebrating this year’s “Pretend-ley Festival”.

Guitarist and singer Nile Rodgers, whose disco band Chic first headlined in 2018, said: “I can’t tell you guys how bummed out I am to not be playing again this year. It was an awesome place with the most cool, chic and artistic people you could want to play for. Maybe you can make up for it next year by having us play two nights in a row? We love you guys and can’t wait to be back. Peace — one, two, ahhh, freak out!”

Knight played nine songs accompanied by keyboardist Ashley Kingsley and her musical director Paul Reid on acoustic guitar, both of whom sat more than two metres away at either side.

The 47-year-old Midlander, who wore a shiny black, silver and gold ensemble including a jacket, tiger-striped top, thigh-length skirt and tall open-toe heels, opened with two upbeat numbers from the late Nineties, Made It Back and Greatest Day, then played the slower Middle of Love from her 2016 album Soulsville and a cover of Erma Franklin’s Piece of My Heart.

Knight joked she was “getting old” because she had to check her setlist on her mobile phone. She said: “I hope you’re having a great time at home because we’re having a great time up here. This has been a real lifeline for me because when you’re a musician it’s in your blood. Keep supporting live music, keep the solidarity, keep with us. Music always finds a way.”

Her hour-long show also included Gold, Keep This Fire Burning, Shoulda Woulda Coulda, Now Or Never and an encore of I’m Every Woman by Chaka Khan, who headlined at Henley in 2017.

Stewart Collins, the festival’s artistic director closed the broadcast, saying: “Thank you so much to everyone who has watched this and to all our hosts and performers. We look forward to seeing you again on July 7 next year.”