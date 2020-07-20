Online festival reminded us of what we were all missing

RECREATING the Henley Festival’s unique feel over the internet was always going to be tough.

Famed for its high-calibre acts, off-beat carnival atmosphere and idyllic riverside setting, no virtual substitute could bring it to life in all its glory.

But given the wider circumstances, the organisers did a superb job of keeping it fresh in our minds and whetting our appetites for its return next year.

This year’s “digital edition” offered an eclectic, entertaining programme which reflected the festival’s diversity, encompassing pop, classical and soul music with a dash of comedy and culture to boot.

Rory Bremner, who enjoyed the most screen time outside of headliner Beverley Knight, was on top form both as former Henley MP Boris Johnson and as himself in conversation with host and cricket commentator David Gower.

His impressions were unsurprisingly flawless but he also proved an astute subject behind the comedic façade, offering thoughtful and troubling insights into the erosion of the post-war consensus and the rise of “strong man” politics.

It’s hard to convey the gravity of that subject while mining it for laughs but Bremner struck the perfect balance and could easily have filled a longer slot.

For those who’d had their fill of negative news and commentary, Will Young’s sunny opening set proved the perfect antidote.

From his chart-topping 2002 rearrangement of The Doors’ Light My Fire to 2012’s brooding disco banger I Just Want A Lover, his show outlined his progression from Pop Idol winner to a mature, rounded artist.

He and his band played with infectious enthusiasm, enhanced by bubblegum-coloured borders around their screens and periodic flashes of lyrics and emojis.

Malaysian piano prodigy Hao Zi Yoh then brought some calm to the proceedings with two beautiful performances, tackling her material with grace and passion.

It was hypnotic to watch an accomplished musician in full flow, her fingers lightly dancing over the keys during quieter passages before unleashing a surprising degree of force when the score required.

The festival’s classical nights are sometimes among its least attended but this was as powerful an argument as any for making a greater effort to attend.

Joe Stilgoe was no slouch on the ivories either, effortlessly rattling off cover versions in unusual styles despite having his setlist chosen in secret.

His heavy metal “growl” during Burt Bacharach’s What The World Needs Now was a particular highlight, even if it strained his vocal cords to their limit, while his ragtime take on The Police’s Every Breath You Take put an interesting spin on a classic.

Headliner Beverley Knight hit the ground running, unleashing the sustained opening note of Made It Back with impressive power. The unplugged arrangement of her uplifting set brought an extra level of intimacy to the show, offering a refreshing alternative to the glossy pop production of the studio records. Neither she nor her two backing musicians could hide their joy at performing again after the lockdown.

Between the main acts and the interludes by other artists who were due to appear, the “virtual” festival was a bittersweet reminder of what we’d missed. If I’d paid a few friends to wander around my living room dressed as mimes, I might almost have believed I was there.