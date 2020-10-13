Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Music weekend raises £8,750 for festival

A CHEQUE for £8,750 has been presented to the Henley Festival by the organisers of a music event.

Brand Events, which produced the Pub in the Park Garden Party on Temple Island Meadows last month, donated £3.50 from every ticket sold to the festival.

The money will go towards its running costs after this year’s event was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Garden Party was held over a weekend and the performers included Kaiser Chiefs, Soul II Soul, Scouting for Girls and Gabrielle.

Chris Hughes, chief executive of Brand Events, presented the cheque to festival chief executive Nick Mattingley.

Mr Mattingley said: “We’re extremely grateful to Chris and the team for supporting the festival at this very difficult time. We have got a massive deficit right now so it’s trying to shore that up.

“Garden Party was a wonderful event, bringing live music back in a safe environment, and we were proud to be part of this.

“It was fantastic to not only collaborate but to make new friends and new neighbours.”

Mr Hughes said: “All event organisers and festivals have faced a kind of existential crisis and it felt appropriate to work with our neighbouring friends.

“We love Henley Festival and we hope to do more events together in the future.”

