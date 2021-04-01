Summer “fling” line-up announced 

THE line-up for Henley Festival’s Summer Fling has been announced.

The one-off pop-up “party” will be staged at Butler’s Field in Remenham from Thursday to Saturday, July 8 to 10 and feature celebrity DJ sets.

Thursday’s acts are Maroon Town, a London-born Jamaican band, followed by Martin Kemp, an Eighties classic DJ.

Johnny Cash Converters, former Ministry of Sound artists, are performing on Friday ahead of radio DJ and television presenter, Jo Wiley.

The final night will have a performance from The Bikini Beach Band, who play guitar-led instrumental music, and ending the evening with a DJ set is Trevor Nelson MBE.

The festival, which costs £50 for general admission, will also include street food, bars, a Moet Champagne Garden and a Champagne slushy machine.

Jo Bausor, CEO of the festival, said: “We’re so excited to be bringing the party back to Henley and invite everyone to come along and celebrate the return of live events and have a fabulous evening with us.”

The Henley Festival itself will take place from Wednesday to Sunday, September 15 to 19 with practically the same line-up that was due to appear last year until it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The headliners are Madness, James Blunt, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Sara Cox with Kathy Sledge of Sister Sledge and Don’t Stop Me Now, a “rock and symphonic spectacular”.

Both the Summer Fling and festival are subject to a premises licence being granted by Wokingham Borough Council.

For tickets or more information, visit: http://summerfling.henley-festival.co.uk/