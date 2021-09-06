Yoga star’s hitting the mat at festival Sunday

A CHILDREN’S yoga instructor with more than 270 million YouTube views is among the stars of this year’s Henley Festival family Sunday.

Jaime Amor is the face of Cosmic Kids Yoga and will be appearing live in the Teepee at 10.15am on Sunday, September 19.

Millions of children around the world do yoga with Jaime through her YouTube channel, Amazon Prime and the Cosmic Kids app.

She mixes performance and yoga instruction to turn a yoga class into a story, making the children the heroes of the adventure while exploring movement and having fun learning about feelings.

Running from 10am to 1.30pm, this year’s family Sunday has 14 different attractions, ranging from an open-air drawing class to balloon modelling and face-painting sessions.

There will also be performances by the Aureum Saxophone Quartet, the Rubbish Shakespeare Company, balloon dancer Carlos Airhead, juggler and escapologist Matt Pang, alternative superhero Captain Cauliflower and his faithful companion Marvin the Mischievous Moose and CBBC food and science presenter Stefan Gates.

Other entertainments to enjoy include a family-friendly disco in the Bedouin tent and a troupe of gorillas who will be roaming the festival site.

At 10.15am the Henley Youth Choir, whose members are aged seven to 18, will take to the stage at Pure Heaven.

Choir organiser Fi Harding said: “This year we will be hosting a workshop to get everyone singing along as we are great believers in the power of communal singing. Come along and join in.”

At noon in the Teepee the Henley Literary Festival will be laying on storytelling sessions and arts and crafts activities for children of all ages to enjoy.

Special guests are set to include Newsround presenters Ricky and Leah Bolero, who will be reading from one of the children’s books set to feature at this year’s literary festival, which runs from October 2 to 10.

Henley Festival chief executive Jo Bausor said: “We’re really pleased that we can include some of the local organisations because of course we’ve all had such an awful year and we all want to support each other.

“It’s just really nice as well, especially to have the youth choir, because we’re a family day so they definitely should be there.

“The youth choir have been coming for a number of years now, so we’re pleased to welcome them back.”

Having worked as head of marketing before becoming chief executive in January, Jo has now been involved with the Henley Festival for almost 10 years.

She couldn’t recall exactly when the “family day” tradition had started but said: “Originally we had it on a Saturday and then five or six years ago we moved it to a Sunday and actually made it a bit bigger and specifically a family day rather than a sort of art day with family stuff as well because we wanted something specific for families and children.”

Jo said that prior to last year, when the festival couldn’t go ahead, the family Sunday had been building a bigger following.

She said: “In 2018 and 2019 we noticed that the families were getting bigger. The acts that we have are quite well known and it has become a destination on families’ calendars. They know it’s happening each year and so people have started to come from outside Henley, which is great.

“It’s really nice to welcome people for family Sunday because it’s such a beautiful site and obviously we transform it and it’s lovely that people are able to come and view the festival site in a different way with the family acts and everything around.”

With a broad range of activities and entertainments to enjoy, families will also be able to make the most of the food and drink side of the festival.

Jo said: “Our bistro by the river will be open and then all of our concessions as well, so people can just pick up a pizza or some gelato, which is nice for the kids.

“So they can come and enjoy the performances, have something to eat and, while we finish at 1.30pm, it’s still like a day out.

“We know that for parents with small children it’s quite good to do it early in the day.”

While many of the family Sunday attractions have an educational component, not everything falls into that category.

“Some of them are just daft,” laughs Jo. “We’ve also got face-painters and various other things going on, so there’s plenty to do. Nobody’s going to be bored. I think Cosmic Kids are a big one, which is cosmic yoga for kids. They’ve got a YouTube channel and I didn’t realise how popular they were but they are absolutely massive. We’re delighted to welcome them and all the children can have a go at doing some yoga.

“But actually, everybody’s amazing. Stefan Gates is big and most people know the Rubbish Shakespeare Company.”

Taking to the stage of the Salon Comedy Club at 10.15am, the four-man Rubbish Shakespeare Company will be performing a light-hearted Athens-set version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream featuring runaways, fairies, goblins — and water pistols.

Expect bubble guns, mop heads, chair legs, life-sized cardboard cutouts, lightsabers, silly wigs and bed sheets for togas.

Billed as an anarchic all-ages comedy that promises belly laughs for the whole family, Primary Times hailed the show as “like Horrible Histories but funnier”.

For her part, Jo is looking forward to seeing Carlos Airhead performing on the Floating Stage at 11.30am.

She said: “He’s absolutely brilliant, so I think everyone will enjoy that. It’s really worth getting to watch.

“He sort of gets inside a balloon and jumps around, which doesn’t sell it very well, but it’s a really fantastic show and it’s just really fun to watch, so I would definitely try and catch that one.”

With the help of a volunteer, Carlos — aka Daniel Rejano — uses a voice-activated vacuum cleaner to inflate a 6ft balloon.

Then, to the crowd’s disbelief, he slides inside the balloon — first his head and then his torso until finally the last leg slowly disappears from sight.

Once inside, in a performance that has to be seen to be believed, Carlos dances the balloon to a fast-changing sequence of music.

Jo added: “We’re so thrilled that we can put the festival on this year and that we can do our family day because I think for the children the past year has been really difficult.”

Tickets for the family Sunday cost £12 for adults with concessions £10 and children £5. Family tickets for four people, at least one of whom must be a child, cost £35.

For more information and to book tickets in advance, visit www.henley-festival.co.uk