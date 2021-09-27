Monday, 27 September 2021

Funny way to live

COMEDIAN Shappi Khorsandi, who performed in the Salon Comedy Club at the festival, spoke a lot about her two children, saying they had “wildly different”
personalities.

She said they didn’t always take too kindly to being told what to do and sometimes talked back to her.

However, Khorsandi added: “In my house, we have a rule — if it’s funny enough, you live.”

