Singer to perform in tent

A SINGER who is awaiting a kidney transplant will be appearing at the Henley Festival for a second time.

Adam Isaac, from Sonning Common, was in the first series of The Voice on the BBC in 2012, when he won the votes of will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones (a headliner at this year’s festival).

He released his debut album, Train Tracks, that year.

Adam, 39, who began working with Jayson Jaurigue of Henley agency Eight Ray Music six years ago, has performed at Rewind South previously and once at the festival.

“I played the floating bar,” he said. “This will be the first time in the Bedouin tent. I’ve been in it and it’s lovely, a really nice set-up.”

In 2020 Adam was diagnosed with Berger’s disease and told that his kidneys were functioning at only eight per cent.

He is now on the waiting list for a new kidney and works to raise awareness of the condition.

“It has made me stop and think,” says Adam. “I’ve crammed in a lot already and you value the time that you’ve had a lot more. I feel like my songwriting is stronger.”

Adam will be in the Bedouin tent at Henley Festival on Wednesday (July 6) at 7.15pm. For more information, visit

henley-festival.co.uk