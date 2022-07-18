Beats to the heat

BALEARIC beat, or Ibiza house, is a mix of music synonymous with hot sunny days, swimming in aquamarine water, boats and, well, everything Mediterranean.

Pete Tong created this in Henley on a hot, steamy and memorable night.

His music is an eclectic mix of electronic dance music that was popular in the Eighties and Nineties (and beyond for some of us!) In Ibiza, Tong is legendary for creating a party with his DJ-ing. I like dancing and, like many other ladies there, had worn wedges and a shorter dress in anticipation. In short, I was ready!

Tong did not disappoint. We were all up and dancing within 10 seconds.

The party had not started, it had erupted and we were suddenly altogether, hot and in the mood for one huge outdoor balmy nightclub like no other seen in Henley.

Tong played a mix from Faithless and the crowd went mad.

I don’t know if he had turned up the volume but we lost all inhibitions and were transferred mentally to Ibiza. Caught up in the beat, it was wild and intoxicating.

My dress was now riding higher as it was a hot night and getting hotter!

I have never seen a crowd dancing at Henley Festival like they did on Saturday night as the music blasted out.

Pete Tong, you not only brought Ibiza to Henley, you took us away in the heady moment and we loved it. I want more — when can you come back?

Amanda Stewart